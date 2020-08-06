Paws for Health: When To Be Concerned About Lumps & Bumps On Our Pets

As a pet owner you know when something isn’t quite right with your fur child. That includes those strange lumps and bumps that can sometimes pop up under our pets’ fur.

Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County says not all lumps and bumps are bad, so there are certain signs and symptoms to take note of.

Sometimes the bumps can be part of the natural aging process for animals and other times pet owners should contact their vet.

To know the best plan of attack and when to take these medical concerns to the animal professionals, check out the Zoom interview with Melissa Smith and Dr. Jen Klabunde.

If you’d like to contact Northwood Animal Hospital click here.