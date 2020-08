Nearly 1.2 Million Americans File for Unemployment

Nearly 1.2 million Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week.

It comes after a $600 weekly federal jobless payment expired.

It’s the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.

But the number of jobless claims fell by about 250,000 from the previous week.

That was after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March.