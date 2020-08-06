MTM On the Road: Inside the Making Process at Harbor Springs Mattress Company

There is nothing quite like a good night’s rest, and it all starts with a good mattress.

The Harbor Springs Mattress Company handcrafts each mattress using all-natural fibers and old fashion craftsmanship. They are one of a few family-owned bedding companies left in the United States and one of the last companies to use the artisan method of hand-tufting.

Harbor Springs Mattress Company was founded in 2004 to make exceptional hand-tufted mattresses with natural fibers. Each bed is built to order in their handcrafted production facility in Harbor Springs.

Our On the Road Crew got an inside look at their special mattress making process. You can check that out in the video above.

They also just opened a new store in Traverse City, located at 415 S. Union in the Old Town District.

To learn more about the Harbor Springs Mattress Company, click here.