Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crawford County.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday state police were called to a motorcycle crash on Lovells Road near County Road 612 in Lovells Township.

Troopers say the motorcycle had been hit from behind.

The crash threw the rider from the motorcycle.

Troy Lambert of Grayling was taken to the hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

State police say the case is under investigation.