MI CORE Members Protest Against Dangers of Schools Physically Reopening

Members of the Michigan Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators, or MI CORE, are protesting on the capitol lawn.

They say it’s to call attention to the danger of schools physically reopening.

They say when Governor Gretchen Whitmer suspended in person schooling in March there were only a few dozen cases in Michigan, but now there are hundreds of cases a day.

The group is demanding that state and federal officials take more decisive action in addressing the pandemic.

They also want more funding to protect schools communities.