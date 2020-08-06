MDOT: M-137 Now Under Jurisdiction of Grand Traverse Co. Road Commission

M-137 in Grand Traverse County will now fall under the responsibility of the county road commission.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says M-137 from U.S. 31 to the south end of Interlochen State Park is now under the jurisdiction of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

MDOT says all signage designating it as a state highway have now been removed from the nearly three mile stretch of road.

The road commission will get about $80,000 a year in funding to maintain it, as well as a one-time payment of $760,000 to resurface it.