Marijuana Regulatory Agency Recalls Contaminated Pre-Rolls

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced a marijuana product recall of contaminated pre-rolls made by 3843 Euclid LLC.

The agency says someone at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making it.

3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City has had its license suspended for 14 days as state officials continue investigating.

The contaminated product was sold at several locations across the state, including Core Canna Traverse City on Munson Avenue.

The recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Core Canna Traverse City:

Package # 1A4050100005016000007597

Hyman Cannabis – Strawnana Premium Pre-Roll

Sold between July 11, 2020 and July 17, 2020