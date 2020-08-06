Hundreds Expected to Gather for Memorial Event in Honor of Gov. Milliken

Hundreds of people are expected to be on hand at Interlochen Center for the Arts for the memorial of the 44th governor of Michigan William Milliken who passed earlier this year.

The event will be a social-distanced good bye for one of the more impactful leaders the state has seen.

The event is open to the public with about 200 people registered so far, but the camp says they can house up to 500 people inside the Kresge Auditorium, which normally holds 4,000 people.

Governor Milliken is the longest serving governor in state history. He served from 1969 to 1983.

The Republican was raised in Traverse City, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and graduated from Yale University.

He served as lieutenant governor to George Romney before being elected for the post himself.

Once out of office he returned to his hometown and became a big name in philanthropy, especially at Interlochen where he served on the board for 15 years and helped create the creative writing program for the school. He has left the school enough money in his will to build a new residence hall.

The program is expected to start at 2 p.m. and speakers include Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

You can watch the service in full starting at 2 p.m. on Local 32, our Facebook page, and the 9&10 News Plus channel via the free SBTV app.