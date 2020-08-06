Gov. Whitmer Signs Order Requiring Masks at Camps, Child Care Centers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn in all child care centers and camps.

The governor says Michigan has seen outbreaks at these locations, and requiring face coverings will allow them to remain open while keeping kids and staff safe.

Under the new order, staff and children ages 2 and up are required to wear a face covering on a school bus or other transportation.

Staff and children ages 4 and older are required to wear a face covering in all indoor common spaces, while staff and children 12 and older are required to wear a face covering in classrooms, homes, cabins, or similar indoor small-group settings.

The order does make an exception for child care centers in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions, which are currently in phase 5 of the MI Safe Start reopening plan.

Face coverings are not required for any child who cannot medically tolerate it, during meal time, while swimming, during high-intensity activities, outside while physically distanced, or if a child is under the age of 2.

You can read the full executive order here: Executive Order 2020-164