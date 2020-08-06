Feedback at 5: Voting in the August Primary

Ryan Cole,

Michigan’s primary election moved forward this week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and voter turnout reached record levels thanks to expanded mail-in voting options.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reported a record primary turnout with 2.5 million votes cast. That’s 300,000 more than the 2018 primary when races included a seat in the U.S. Senate and the battle for the state’s governor.

On top of that, mail-in voting is far more prevalent than ever before due to the pandemic.

More than 2 million Michigan residents requested absentee ballots for the election, and at least 1.6 million were returned.

How did the availability of mail-in voting change your voting experience this week?

