Feedback at 5: Voting in the August Primary

Michigan’s primary election moved forward this week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and voter turnout reached record levels thanks to expanded mail-in voting options.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reported a record primary turnout with 2.5 million votes cast. That’s 300,000 more than the 2018 primary when races included a seat in the U.S. Senate and the battle for the state’s governor.

On top of that, mail-in voting is far more prevalent than ever before due to the pandemic.

More than 2 million Michigan residents requested absentee ballots for the election, and at least 1.6 million were returned.

How did the availability of mail-in voting change your voting experience this week?