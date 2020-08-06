COVID-19 Cases Linked to Christian Camps in Gladwin, Manton

The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked more than 50 coronavirus cases to a Christian camp in Gladwin.

The health department says they were notified July 22 of an employee at Springs Ministries in Gladwin testing positive for the virus.

Since then, the camp closed and notified the more than 200 campers possibly impacted.

This is the second Christian camp that has closed because of positive cases.

Last week, Manton Christian camp closed because of a camper who tested positive.

Steve Hall, health officer at the Central Michigan District Health Department, says, “You want to make sure that you are screening your children prior to going, they should not be going to camp if they have any covid-19 symptoms, then obviously, talk to the camps, find out what are their plans.”

Hall says Springs Ministries in Gladwin has been completely cooperative in their investigation.

The camp plans to reopen in September.