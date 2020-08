Coast Guard Rescues Three People in St. Ignace

The Coast Guard says they rescued three people up by St. Ignace.

Sector Sault Ste. Marie says they got a call Thursday afternoon about people in the water.

They say three people were swept 1500 yards from shore on inflatables and fell in.

St. Ignace Coast Guard Members were there in minutes.

Everyone was safely rescued.