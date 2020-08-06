Cadillac YMCA to Host Festival of Races Virtually

The Cadillac YMCA will be hosting the city’s long standing Festival of Races event virtually this year.

Runners can sign up to compete in the 5k, 10k or both, and all the registration money goes back to the YMCA to help with things like financial assistance, teen outreach and childcare.

While the race will be held virtually this year, the YMCA has big plans for next year.

“We want to have that 5k and 10k for sure,” said Membership and Marketing Director Paul King. “Those are kind of the base of what the Cadillac Festival of Races has always been. We’re looking at [adding] that Adventure Trot and there’s always the possibility of maybe throwing in a half marathon or a full marathon as well.”

The deadline to register is August 10, and the race will take place August 31 through Sept. 7.