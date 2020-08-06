AG Nessel Seeks Help With Nursing Home COVID Violations

One of the biggest issues for the state of Michigan in the fight against COVID-19 has been nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Nearly one third of all the COVID deaths in the state have come from people in these facilities.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the biggest reason is a failure to comply to executive orders and social distancing guidelines within the facilities.

This week, she is stressing facility owners must follow the guidelines properly and if people see violations they must come to her office to file an official complaint.

“My office doesn’t have the authority to just make inspections when we don’t have a complaint we actually are not permitted to do that by law,” says Nessel, “Someone has to make a formal complaint so that we can investigate it. We can’t just go from nursing home to nursing home to see if people are complying, the law doesn’t permit that.”

Nessel says her office has only received 10 complaints since April.

If you have a complaint, you are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division at 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873) or file the complaint here online.