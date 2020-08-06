A Farewell To Former Governor William Milliken

A farewell to the longest serving governor in Michigan history, hundreds remembered William Milliken at a ceremony Thursday at the Interlochen Center of Arts.

Born and raised in Detroit, Governor Milliken served in World War II before he ever thought about politics.

And now as hundreds of people remembered him in the Kresge Auditorium, it’s his legacy in politics that we’re trying to get back to.

Milliken served from 1969 to 1983 and in that time he did a lot for Michigan, for civil rights, for women’s rights and the environment. Not always things that Republicans are known for but when it came to Milliken, he did what he felt was right.

“He understood in the deepest sense what it meant to be Republican,” says Bill Rustem, former Milliken aide.

The traditional meaning of a Republican, Milliken embodied it and maybe wouldn’t be recognized today.

“Bringing people together around environment, around equality,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose father worked for Milliken.

Milliken loved the Northern Michigan wilderness and championed for civil and women’s rights and that appealed the the Democrats he had to work with.

“When my dad introduced me as a ‘Millikan Republican,’ and told the governor I’m a Democrat we all laughed because we recognized the polarization of the parties,” says Whitmer.

“I’ve had so many people tell me, especially in Detroit, your father was the only Republican I’ve ever voted for,” says Bill Milliken Jr, “Those are the people that need to be reached.”

In his final years he said both parties had lost their way, sprinting from the middle with no hope of cooperation until they come back.

“I think that because there are people like him at the very top levels, really trying to bring people together,” says Whitmer, “I’m hopeful that we as a nation can get back to that.”

In a continued push for his conservation efforts, every attendee at the ceremony went home with white pine seedlings in hopes that they plant it and nurture it and keep things going in Michigan.