Two Saginaw Men Arrested After Selling Fake Meth in Alpena

Police arrested two people they say tried to pass off salt as meth.

John Gaddy and 17-year-old Duran Lowe are both charged.

Last Saturday, state police say the pair tried to sell fake meth to two women in Alpena.

When the women realized it was salt, they confronted Gaddy and Lowe.

Police say the men stole one of the women’s phones.

Then the women bumped their car into the back of the men’s car.

That when they say Gaddy pulled out a gun and pointed it at the women.

Troopers say they found that gun in a ditch nearby.

Gaddy is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Lowe is charged with stealing and accessory after the fact.