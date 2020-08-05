Two Men Arrested for Driving While on Drugs, Obstruction in Mecosta Co.

Police arrested two men in Mecosta County on Wednesday.

They’re accused of reporting a fake active shooter situation and crashing a truck while on drugs.

The sheriff’s office says the first call came in around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies started to respond to a crash on Northland Drive south of Big Rapids.

The second call said someone was under the truck that crashed and shooting the windows out.

Police found two men there.

One was bleeding from his head, but the truck on scene did not have any bullet holes.

Investigators say the two men drove through a field, damaging two fences and one building before crashing into the ditch.

The pair was arrested for driving while on drugs and obstruction.