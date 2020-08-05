Troopers Arrest Man After Finding Loaded Guns, Brass Knuckles in Car

State police arrested a man after finding two loaded handguns and brass knuckles in a car.

Carlos Leal from Detroit is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Last Wednesday, troopers say they stopped the car for running a stop sign at North Allis Highway and M-211 in Presque Isle County.

The passenger, Leal, had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police searched the car and ended up finding the weapons.

Leal will be back in court next week.