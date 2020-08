Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Alpena Co.

District Health Department No. 4 is reporting of a possible COVID-19 exposure site in Alpena County.

If you were at Dunham’s in Alpena on July 24, 25, and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says that you should monitor for symptoms for 14 days if you were there at the dates and times above.

