Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at North Peak Brewing

The owners of North Peak Brewing say that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that the employee worked last Saturday on the deck and health officials were contacted right away.

North Peak Brewing and Kilkenny’s will be closed and taking time to sanitize their facilities.

They hope to reopen both businesses on Friday.

For up to date information on COVID-19, click here.