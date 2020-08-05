MTM On The Road: TreeRunner Adventure Park Offers Over 70 Obstacles, Zip-lines

After hearing about TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids, you’ll want to clear your weekend plans.

The aerial adventure park is home to over 70 obstacles and zip lines, all ranging in skill levels.

The park is a great place to get outdoors and pump some adrenaline with friends, family or even just yourself!

The challenging park will be an adventure unlike any other.

The park also features a glow night which gives you a whole other kind of adventure.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around the park and giving us the details on all the fun you can have there.