Michigan Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 657 new cases of the coronavirus and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 84,707 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,221 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 84,050 confirmed cases with 6,219 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 31, 60,022 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, Manton Christian Camp says that someone at their camp the week of July 20 has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at MCC the week of July 20 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The camp says that they believe the person did not contract the virus while at MCC.

MCC says that every facility the person used had been cleaned before and after their arrival.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the coronavirus crisis revealed cracks in Michigan’s health care system.

She says it highlights the deadly nature of pre-existing inequities caused by system racism.

Governor Whitmer held another press conference Wednesday morning to update the state on the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Whitmer announced a new Black Leadership Advisory Council and officially named racism a public health crisis.

As for the COVID-19 update, we are staying in the status quo.

The Traverse City region again is well ahead of the rest of the state in new cases, less than ten new cases per day per million people, but that doesn’t mean the restrictions are going to be loosened.

Governor Whitmer again stressed she wants to nip any sort of spread in the bud before schools begin in the coming weeks.

The Lansing region was the only region seeing growth in case rates over the last few weeks, everyone else dropping or at least staying steady.

But Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there is no timeline for a plateau in numbers to lead to a change in status.

So for the time being, northern Michigan seems to be stuck in place until at least Labor Day.

Health officials say COVID-19 cases are now rising in rural communities.

These areas usually tend to have an older population, and more people on Medicare.

Overall, the U.S. has nearly 4.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 157,000 deaths.

School is also back in session in some communities across the country, including Sumner County, Tennessee. It’s one of 32 states where the percent of positive tests are still higher than the recommended level for reopening.

In Iowa, their governor warned that if a school does not reopen they will not receive credit for online instruction hours.

“Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they’re defying the law,” Gov. Kim Reynolds says.

Tuesday, the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes announced the show will be canceled this holiday season.

