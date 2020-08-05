Local Organizations Kick-Off the School Year by Helping Children in Need

It’s that time of year, and although it may look a little different – many kids are still gearing up and getting exciting for school to start. With that said, some may need a little help in preparing for the classroom, or virtual classroom, like school supplies and/or lunches. This is why local organizations from the Chippewa and Otsego Counties are continuing their annual ‘back to school’ programs to assist children in need.

Here’s how you can help out:

Stuff the Bus | August 7 – 9 | Otsego County

Walmart, The Salvation Army, and the United Way have teamed up to provide new school supplies from their “Stuff the Bus” campaign. This event will be held at the Gaylord Walmart (950 Edelweiss Village Pkwy) from August 7 – 9. When shoppers visit the store they can purchase and drop off the requested items at the Salvation Army collections bins at the front of the store. Items collected during the “Stuff the Bus” event will be sorted and distributed to local schools the week of August 10 – 14.

For those unable to make it to Walmart this weekend, another option is monetary donations that can be mailed to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 4036, Gaylord, MI 49734.

For more information about “Stuff the Bus” – click here.

Project Backpack | Chippewa County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, The Salvation Army – Sault Ste. Marie, and United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula are working together for their annual ‘Project Backpack’ initiative. In the past, hundreds of volunteers would come out to help with anything from a donation drive, to sorting and distributing supplies to more than 500 Chippewa County students. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizations opted to work directly with the schools and will be giving monetary donations to the teachers. From there, the educators will be able to purchase the items that their students need most.

Donations can be made here – or checks can be mailed to United Way of the EUP (PBP), PO Box 451, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.

Currently, their goal is set at $15,000.