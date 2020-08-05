Grant Me Hope: Jonathan

In this week’s Grant Me Hope, we meet a sweet, busy boy with a big smile who is hoping he would be a good fit for your family.

Jonathan is only 12 years old, and he’s been waiting patiently to find his forever family. He says, “I want a family who will love me, and never leave me”.

His hobbies include basketball and football, enjoys building things with Legos, and loves animals.

“Johnathan is a smart, articulate, and caring kid who wants to help others and form relationships,” his worker says. As you might expect, Johnathan’s favorite subject in school is math, and he takes pride in his extraordinary skills.

If you are interested in adopting Isaiah or any other children in Michigan, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.