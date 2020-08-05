Grand Traverse County Kidnapping Suspect Facing New Charges

We have an update on a kidnapping and assault case out of Grand Traverse County.

Brandon Reyes is now facing four additional charges in a case that sparked an AMBER alert, including sexual assault.

Late last month, police say Reyes took a 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl to a remote location and attacked them with a hammer, threatened them at gunpoint and ran over one of the girls with a car.

Reyes told police he was arrested while buying drugs he planned to use to commit suicide.

Both girls had to be taken to the hospital.

He is now facing three additional counts of first-degree CSC.