Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor MSP Trooper Starr

Governor Whitmer ordered all flags in the Capitol and on public grounds to be flown at half-staff on Thursday.

It’s to honor the life of fallen State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.

Starr was seriously hurt on July 10 in Ionia County when a drunk driver hit his patrol car head-on.

Starr passed away from his injuries on Friday.

The governor says he embodied the leadership and service found in all great public servants and his loss is devastating to the entire state.

Starr leaves behind his wife Rachael and their two young daughters.