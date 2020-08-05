Downtown Traverse City’s Annual Street Sale to be Hosted Indoors, Will Run All Week

One of Front Street’s longest running events is switching things up a bit this year.

After deliberation, the Downtown Development Authority has moved the annual Street Sale indoors.

The good news is that instead of being just one blow out day, the sale will run all this week.

Retailers are running sweet deals, but the DDA wanted to make the changes in response to executive orders limiting large public gatherings.

All of the sales will be inside each store with no outside tents or tables like you may have seen in the past.

“There’s been growing pains when there’s certain changes but there’s been overwhelming heart swell around a community getting together to support our downtown. This is the heart of our community, I think,” said Nick Viox, Downtown Experience Coordinator.

The DDA is also giving away $1000 to spend in and around downtown. If you hit the sale this week, take a picture and tag the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority on Facebook or Instagram to win.

For a list of all the deals running, go to https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KquHv6UJBAyoDG_Fix03b9rxcBnDpfUTyDqrO80K4vo/edit#gid=898675014