COVID-19 Testing Available in Charlevoix, Mancelona, Gaylord Counties

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is offering coronavirus testing in several cities within their district.

It is available in Charlevoix, Mancelona, and Gaylord on certain days every week.

The testing is by appointment only.

The health department says that despite being able to offer this, access to testing in northern Michigan is still an issue.

“We’re only taking as many appointments as we have supplies to do. So far that has been a decent volume, 20 to 30 in a day we’ve been able to manage but that supply chain is still very constrained and changes all the time,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer.

To make an appointment you can call 1-800-432-4121.