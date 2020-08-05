COVID-19 Cases Rise in Rural Communities Across US

Health officials say COVID-19 cases are now rising in rural communities.

These areas usually tend to have an older population, and more people on Medicare.

Overall, the U.S. has nearly 4.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 157,000 deaths.

School is also back in session in some communities across the country, including Sumner County, Tennessee. It’s one of 32 states where the percent of positive tests are still higher than the recommended level for reopening.

In Iowa, their governor warned that if a school does not reopen they will not receive credit for online instruction hours.

“Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they’re defying the law,” Gov. Kim Reynolds says.

Tuesday, the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes announced the show will be canceled this holiday season.