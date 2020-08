Police say they arrested a convicted felon in Kalkaska County with open alcohol, guns and shells in his car.

Troopers made a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 131 near Sandy Pines Drive in Kalkaska Township.

During the stop, they say they saw an open can of beer and liquor, then found a gun tucked between the driver seat and center console.

The driver is now facing gun and open intoxicant charges.