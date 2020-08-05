BATA Launches New Ride on Demand Service

BATA launched their new on-demand ride hailing service “Link On Demand” on August 1.

“We’ve upgraded our traditional Dial-A-Ride system in and around traverse city to be this on demand service,” said Communications and Development Director Eric Lingaur. “It’s basically a ride hailing service similar to Uber and Lyft where you can request a bus in real time when you need them.”

Customers can access the service through TransLoc’s smartphone app or website portal and can easily pick their drop off and pick up locations.

From there, they can see the bus move in real time to their pick up destination. Drivers have a screen in their vehicles to show where they need to go.

“We’ve been hearing from our customers that they want technology to be able to make it easier to use public transit,” said Linguar. “This is one of the ways we can do that, by putting the ride requesting and ride availability directly in the palm of your hand.”

Link In Demand transit bus or small van will be able to pick people up in 30 minutes or less. These vehicles are also accessibility-friendly.

“All of the vehicles that provide the link on demand service have a lift a mobility lift built in to them,” said Linguar. “If you were going to use an Uber or Lyft you may not know if your wheelchair or your mobility device could fit in the vehicle, so our vehicles are all designed to handle that.”

BATA has heard a lot of positive feedback about the program from both customers and staff.

“I have everything here,” said BATA bus driver Paul Buccl. “I don’t have to wait for something to come from dispatch to let me know where I need to go. It’s just automatic, it comes up on the screen and I know where to go.”

While this is just a pilot program for the Traverse City area, BATA hopes to expand to other surrounding areas.

“It’s about making it easier to use public transit and increase efficiency,” said Linguar.