Two Candidates Fight for Republican Grand Traverse County Seat in State House

One of the contested races we’re keeping an eye on – is the 104th State House race in Grand Traverse County. There’s a face-off between two Republicans on the primary ballot – both vying for the chance to replace embattled lawmaker Larry Inman.

The 104th District represents northern Michigan’s most heavily populated county – and both candidates hit their polling places to vote Tuesday morning.

John Roth says this is an important seat in Lansing. “We are looked at as maybe the seat that will determine who has the gavel at the House of Representatives in the State of Michigan.” And Heather Cerone agrees this is an important election. “People are just fed up with overall government.”

Voters stepping into the polls in Grand Traverse County have a choice in the Republican column: Roth and Cerone both say they’re qualified for the job.

John Roth: “I’ve been working 3 jobs over the last 18 years. Running a marina, working at a ski shop, and helping out at a golf course. So I don’t mind hard work, that’s very good for me.”

Roth is also the former Chair of the Grand Traverse County GOP. “I’ve been on multiple boards but lately I’ve been on the Parks and Rec board for Grand Traverse County for the last six years, four of those as chair. Dealing with all kinds of issues, tough issues. Bringing in more partners and adding more revenue to Parks and Rec.”

Heather Cerone: “I’m a mother. I’m a taxpayer, I’m a citizen…. I didn’t like the way things were going. I don’t like the way things are going in our government. And we need to bring transparency honesty and integrity back to the 104th District.”

These two Republican candidates are seeking to fill the seat now held by Republican Larry Inman. But both Heather Cerone and John Roth agree that Rep. Inman is not the focus of this primary campaign season.

John Roth: “Surprisingly, going door to door, I’ve had very little comment about Larry. It’s all been, he’s done, he’s term-limited up. We’ll move on. Let’s go to a good representative that can represent our area.”

Heather Cerone: “It’s definitely hurt the confidence of people in our area. There definitely didn’t seem to be any transparency. So we need that. We need our government, by the people for the people of the people. So I’m in. I’m a fresh voice and a fresh face.”

The candidates agree the economy is once again the biggest concern. John Roth would like to see a focus on skilled trades and vocational schools. “The one (thing) I’ve been hearing is skilled labor. We don’t have enough of it. Not enough carpenters, electricians, plumbers. As much as we’re growing, 7% every decade, people are looking for help and can’t find it.”

Heather Cerone says her priority is “getting our economy back open. We see so many small business owners that are suffering through this. We were shut down for how many months? And all these stringent regulations on them to get opened up again. And then they just more put on them.”

Both candidates say the Governor’s Executive Orders have been a problem for citizens up north. Cerone says, “I see so many of our liberties that have been taken away, especially with this pandemic. I’m on fire for that. So I’m going to stand up and I’m going to fight for our freedoms. She hasn’t handled it great at all. It’s been handled terribly. We’re missing major tax revenue coming to our state, you’ve got to balance the budget. You ought to be, first and foremost balancing the budget. And I don’t plan to come after the taxpayers to balance it.”

John Roth says, “These businesses are hurting. We’ve got to make it through this winter. How are we going do that if we’re barely open and barely moving through? I definitely think the Governor has been restrictive. I think we needed to open up businesses sooner. Businesses have done a great job opening up and keeping people safe.” He adds, “We in northern Michigan are a different animal than downstate. Unfortunately the Governor looks at nothing north of Lansing. We are our own place. We work, live here, breathe here. We are our own place.”

Whoever wins the primary will take on Democrat Dan O’Neil and Libertarian Jason Crum in the November election.