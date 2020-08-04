Tech Tuesday: ‘Life of the Straits’ Webinar August 6 & 13

Michigan State University’s MSU Extension is hosting a virtual program featuring the Straits of Mackinac. These seminars originally began early July, highlighting the Mackinac Bridge. inland waterways, lighthouses, and the Les Cheneaux Islands. You can catch their last two webinars on August 6 & 13. Here’s how to join:

August 6 – Fort Michilimackinac

August 13 – Mackinac Island

“You will be emailed a link to access a Zoom webinar. You will need internet access and a desktop or laptop with a webcam and microphone, or a smartphone with the Zoom app to access the webinar. Each webinar will start out with cameras and microphones turned off, but at the end, during the Q&A all participants will have their cameras and microphones activated to allow interaction. In addition, all proper security measures will be taking place that will prevent any security issues.”

This program is ideal for 8 – 12-year-olds, but is open to the entire family. To register for the Straits of Mackinac virtual program, click here.