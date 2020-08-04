SOS Benson Talks About Record Absentee Ballots, What to Expect for November Election

The pandemic put a target on Tuesday for the state of Michigan.

Not only for the candidates moving on to the general election in November, but also how the state will handle the major spike in absentee ballots.

Many voters chose to perform their civic duty from home, to avoid the risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says a record more than 1.6 million absentee ballots have been counted already.

It comes as more than 2 million ballots were requested.

She said it’s a success, and promising for what to expect in November when we’ll vote in the presidential election.

Benson also says poll workers needed help on Tuesday because of all the absentee ballots and in some places, the lack of workers showing up.

That happened in Lake and Benzie Counties.

Because of the circumstances, Benson expects we won’t have all the results in right away.

The state had about 200 reserved workers on hand and only used 80.

Benson says we’ll need 200 to 300 workers come November.

That’s why she asked for $15 million in federal money to go toward elections.

It would help train staff to protect everyone’s vote and to increase those counting ballots.