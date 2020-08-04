Rep. Jack Bergman’s Seat in US House: Primary Vote to Decide Which Dem Will Run Against Him

It’s the day of August’s primary and people across Michigan will be voting on both local and statewide issues.

That includes the race for U.S. congressional representative.

Two Democrats are vying for a spot to race against Republican Representative Jack Bergman, who is running unopposed.

Linda O’Dell lives in Petoskey and served as president of her local Make-A-Wish foundation.

Dana Ferguson is a U.P. native and a carpenter working for his family’s business in Ishpeming.

