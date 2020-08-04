Record Number of Absentee Ballots Could Delay Election Results

Volunteers at the Traverse City Clerk’s Office are working overtime Tuesday night to make sure every vote is counted. Nearly 25,000 voters in Grand Traverse County requested an absentee ballot.

Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette says this they’ve issued a historic number of absentee ballots — 296-percent more this August election than the August election four years ago.

“We’re receiving a lot of absentee ballots coming in. We had about 68-percent of them back as of yesterday, we’ve received hundreds and hundreds of them back today,” says Marentette.

Now with the polls closed, so far more than 80-percent of the absentee ballots issued have been returned.

“This is historic, it’s fantastic to see so many people voting absentee and I think that’s for a variety of reasons,” says Marentette.

First time absentee voter Brianna Kalush says she’ll definitely vote absentee again.

“We were like, ‘wow we would do this every year like regardless if there was a pandemic or not’ because you don’t have to wait in line, you don’t have to go anywhere, you can just do it and then mail it or just drop it off.”

Today, Kalush dropped off her ballot in the mailbox outside of the Grand Traverse Governmental Center.

“I was considering mailing it on Friday but realized I didn’t have enough time so I just figured I would drop it off.”

The Traverse City Clerk says there could be a delay in results Tuesday night depending on how many absentee ballots they received last minute.