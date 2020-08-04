Pres. Trump Grants Gov. Whitmer’s Request to Extend MI National Guard Through December

Michigan National Guard troops will continue to help the state fight the coronavirus crisis through the end of the year.

The Michigan National Guard has helped with testing, screening, distributing protective equipment and have helped out at food banks throughout the state.

The request came from Governor Whitmer, which was then approved by President Trump.

This allows guard members to get federal pay and benefits that were set to expire in a couple of weeks.

The federal government will pay 75% of that while the remaining 25%t will need to be budgeted in by the state.