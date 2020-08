Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Manton Christian Camp

Manton Christian Camp says that someone at their camp the week of July 20 has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at MCC the week of July 20 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The camp says that they believe the person did not contract the virus while at MCC.

MCC says that every facility the person used had been cleaned before and after their arrival.

For up to date information on COVID-19, click here.