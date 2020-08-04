New Executive Directive Strengthens Police Enforcement on COVID-19 Orders

Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive directive, which aims to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives by strengthening the enforcement of the orders already in place.

The order calls on police to enforce violations of coronavirus orders in the same way they would enforce any other violation of law.

“This news is an executive directive to all the department heads and all agencies as far as being aggressive and documenting everything and sharing information,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll. “State Police are still going to go out and do the job we’ve been doing since the beginning of the executive orders and enforcing any violations we are called to do.”

As mentioned, MSP has been enforcing the orders with tickets, citations, and fines since the beginning, so the directive doesn’t change much for them.

“Actually this really doesn’t change what we’ve been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve always enforced the executive order,” said Caroll.

That includes enforcing the mask mandate and making sure businesses comply with COVID-19 regulations.

“If people feel they don’t want to wear a mask into a business, we ask that they respect the business who is trying to stay open,” he added.

While some local sheriffs have spoken out in the past saying they will not enforce the orders, State Police say it’s about looking out for each other.

“Everyone following the rules, wearing the mask, respect each other, and be conscious of everyone working there,” said Caroll. “And it’s northern Michigan tourist season so if everyone just does what they’re supposed to do and treats everyone with respect there should be no issues.”

To read the full executive directive, you can find it here.