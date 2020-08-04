MTM On The Road: Max and Emily’s in Mt Pleasant Celebrating National Sandwich Month

It’s National Sandwich Month!

Max and Emily’s in downtown Mount Pleasant has mouthwatering sandwiches from breakfast options to lunch.

The popular lunch spot also does what it can to help out the community, especially throughout the pandemic. Max and Emily’s has been giving away free meals to anyone who needs them.

In addition to that, when you walk inside, you’re sure to get a smile on your face from the kind staff—or maybe the fun music they play!

They’ve also been working to put on a summer concert series.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are making sandwiches to celebrate National Sandwich Month and telling you all about the great things happening at the restaurant.