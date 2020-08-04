Michigan Sees Massive Uptick in Absentee Ballot Requests
As voters here in Michigan are getting ready to head to the polls—Michigan is seeing a massive uptick in absentee ballots this year compared to the last primary election in 2016.
Much of that is because of the state’s continued battle with COVID-19 and the effort to make it easier to vote by mail.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State, every single county in the state saw an increase in absentee voting this year. In total, Michigan had more than 1.9 million requests this year.
Let’s break down how big that jump was on the local level.
In our viewing area, these three counties had the highest number of absentee ballot requests in 2020:
- Grand Traverse County with 24,071
- Midland County with 14,744
- And Montcalm County with 8,648
Compare that to 2016’s primary election:
- Grand Traverse County had 4,693 requests in 2016
- Midland County had 8,496 requests in 2016
- Montcalm County had 1,215 requests in 2016
Alpena Township’s absentee requests this year had the largest change in any municipality in our viewing area. The township requested 2,064 absentee ballots compared to only 179 in 2016.
That’s a whopping 1,053% increase.
You can see the breakdown for every county below.
|County
|2020 Requests
|2020 Returns
|City/Township (Most Requests)
|Requests
|Percent of Co #
|Alcona
|2,017
|1,138
|Alcona Township
|306
|15.17104611
|Alger
|1,396
|805
|Munising City
|366
|26.21776504
|Allegan
|18,021
|8,056
|Laketown Township
|1432
|7.94628489
|Alpena
|5,347
|3,342
|Alpena Township
|2064
|38.60108472
|Antrim
|5,407
|2,570
|Elk Rapids Township
|920
|17.01498058
|Arenac
|2,276
|1,191
|Sims Township
|302
|13.26889279
|Baraga
|1,316
|544
|L’anse Township
|700
|53.19148936
|Barry
|10,449
|5,132
|Thornapple Township
|1295
|12.39353048
|Bay
|20,852
|11,618
|Bay City City
|5627
|26.98542106
|Benzie
|4,595
|2,181
|Almira Township
|893
|19.43416757
|Berrien
|26,752
|12,526
|Lincoln Charter Township
|3343
|12.49626196
|Branch
|5,510
|2,740
|Coldwater City
|1700
|30.85299456
|Calhoun
|18,526
|9,630
|Battle Creek City
|6504
|35.1074166
|Cass
|6,818
|2,641
|Ontwa Township
|1014
|14.8723966
|Charlevoix
|6,425
|3,206
|Boyne City City
|848
|13.19844358
|Cheboygan
|5,211
|2,551
|Tuscarora Township
|817
|15.67837267
|Chippewa
|4,871
|2,374
|Sault Ste. Marie City
|1888
|38.76000821
|Clare
|4,803
|2,562
|Surrey Township
|627
|13.05434104
|Clinton
|17,144
|8,401
|Dewitt Township
|3787
|22.08936071
|Crawford
|2,290
|1,179
|Grayling Charter Township
|1140
|49.78165939
|Delta
|5,999
|3,267
|Escanaba City
|2024
|33.73895649
|Dickinson
|4,371
|2,446
|Breitung Township
|1202
|27.49942805
|Eaton
|23,787
|12,631
|Delta Charter Township
|10357
|43.5405894
|Emmet
|8,977
|4,760
|Bear Creek Township
|1942
|21.63306227
|Genessee
|76,244
|34,771
|Flint City
|11484
|15.06216883
|Gladwin
|4,182
|2,052
|Tobacco Township
|596
|14.25155428
|Gogebic
|2,363
|1,378
|Ironwood City
|726
|30.72365637
|Grand Traverse
|24,071
|11,075
|Garfield Township
|4693
|19.49648955
|Gratiot
|4,721
|2,114
|Alma City
|991
|20.9913154
|Hillsdale
|5,812
|2,681
|Somerset Township
|993
|17.08534067
|Houghton
|5,191
|2,712
|Calumet Township
|891
|17.16432287
|Huron
|4,684
|2,308
|Caseville Township
|546
|11.65670367
|Ingham
|62,512
|31,885
|Lansing City
|21961
|35.13085488
|Ionia
|8,241
|3,390
|Boston Township
|1052
|12.76544109
|Iosco
|5,306
|2,838
|Oscoda Township
|1465
|27.61025254
|Iron
|1,625
|736
|Crystal Falls Township
|351
|21.6
|Isabella
|8,255
|4,100
|Mount Pleasant City
|2414
|29.2428831
|Jackson
|24,613
|11,814
|Jackson City
|3113
|12.64778775
|Kalamazoo
|56,850
|28,090
|Portage City
|13082
|23.0114336
|Kalkaska
|2,728
|1,307
|Kalkaska Township
|621
|22.76392962
|Kent
|123,046
|57,898
|Grand Rapids City
|34286
|27.86437592
|Keweenaw
|510
|287
|Allouez Township
|295
|57.84313725
|Lake
|1,706
|951
|Elk Township
|298
|17.46776084
|Lapeer
|15,914
|7,467
|Mayfield Township
|1569
|9.859243433
|Leelenau
|7,518
|3,842
|Elmwood Township
|1620
|21.54828412
|Lenawee
|15,666
|7,417
|Adrian City
|2370
|15.12830333
|Livingston
|44,817
|21,265
|Genoa Township
|5693
|12.70276904
|Lake
|741
|443
|McMillan Township
|348
|46.96356275
|Mackinac
|1,919
|861
|Clark Township
|397
|20.68785826
|Macomb
|178,989
|82,180
|Sterling Heights City
|24651
|13.77235473
|Manistee
|5,677
|3,127
|Manistee City
|1493
|26.29910164
|Marquette
|13,390
|6,775
|Marquette City
|4265
|31.85212845
|Mason
|4,926
|2,507
|Ludington City
|1401
|28.4409257
|Mecosta
|6,989
|4,041
|Morton Township
|1439
|20.58949778
|Menominee
|4,463
|2,390
|Menominee City
|1816
|40.69011875
|Midland
|14,744
|7,114
|Midland City
|8496
|57.62344004
|Missaukee
|2,042
|1,163
|Lake Township
|536
|26.24877571
|Monroe
|27,387
|14,630
|Bedford Township
|6149
|22.45225837
|Montcalm
|8,648
|4,282
|Greenville City
|1215
|14.04949121
|Montmorency
|1,597
|846
|Albert Township
|581
|36.38071384
|Muskegon
|30,463
|15,043
|Norton Shores City
|6123
|20.09979319
|Newaygo
|6,425
|3,226
|Fremont City
|792
|12.32684825
|Oakland
|321,097
|122,786
|Farmington Hills City
|22966
|7.15235583
|Oceana
|3,916
|2,015
|Pentwater Township
|565
|14.42798774
|Ogemaw
|3,562
|2,181
|Mills Township
|557
|15.63728243
|Ontonagon
|1,209
|666
|Ontonagon Township
|637
|52.68817204
|Oscela
|2,873
|1,579
|Reed City City
|286
|9.954751131
|Oscoda
|1,566
|862
|Big Creek Township
|528
|33.7164751
|Otsego
|4,367
|2,400
|Bagley Township
|1120
|25.64689718
|Ottawa
|59,924
|28,015
|Georgetown Township
|11828
|19.73833522
|Presque Isle
|2,627
|1,299
|Presque Isle Township
|570
|21.69775409
|Roscommon
|5,569
|3,343
|Denton Township
|1444
|25.92925121
|Saginaw
|32,061
|17,527
|Saginaw Township
|8541
|26.6398428
|Sanilac
|6,620
|3,415
|Lexington Township
|847
|12.79456193
|Schoolcraft
|1,239
|632
|Manistique City
|319
|25.74656981
|Shiawassee
|11,467
|5,413
|Owosso City
|1990
|17.35414668
|St. Clair
|29,486
|15,118
|Port Hurton City
|4107
|13.9286441
|St. Joseph
|8,136
|4,510
|Sturgis City
|949
|11.66420846
|Tuscola
|7,855
|4,298
|Millington Township
|679
|8.644175684
|Van Buren
|11,784
|5,272
|Antwerp Township
|2215
|18.79667346
|Washtenaw
|97,660
|37,219
|Ann Arbor City
|33171
|33.96579971
|Wayne
|331,705
|144,449
|Detroit City
|99104
|29.87714988
|Wexford
|4,237
|2,221
|Cadillac City
|1320
|31.15411848