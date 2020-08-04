Michigan Sees Massive Uptick in Absentee Ballot Requests

Gary Bigger,

Absentee VoteAbstentee Up

As voters here in Michigan are getting ready to head to the polls—Michigan is seeing a massive uptick in absentee ballots this year compared to the last primary election in 2016.

Much of that is because of the state’s continued battle with COVID-19 and the effort to make it easier to vote by mail.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, every single county in the state saw an increase in absentee voting this year. In total, Michigan had more than 1.9 million requests this year.

Let’s break down how big that jump was on the local level.

In our viewing area, these three counties had the highest number of absentee ballot requests in 2020:

  • Grand Traverse County with 24,071
  • Midland County with 14,744
  • And Montcalm County with 8,648

Compare that to 2016’s primary election:

  • Grand Traverse County had 4,693 requests in 2016
  • Midland County had 8,496 requests in 2016
  • Montcalm County had 1,215 requests in 2016

Alpena Township’s absentee requests this year had the largest change in any municipality in our viewing area. The township requested 2,064 absentee ballots compared to only 179 in 2016.

That’s a whopping 1,053% increase.

You can see the breakdown for every county below.

County 2020 Requests 2020 Returns City/Township (Most Requests) Requests Percent of Co #
Alcona 2,017 1,138 Alcona Township 306 15.17104611
Alger 1,396 805 Munising City 366 26.21776504
Allegan 18,021 8,056 Laketown Township 1432 7.94628489
Alpena 5,347 3,342 Alpena Township 2064 38.60108472
Antrim 5,407 2,570 Elk Rapids Township 920 17.01498058
Arenac 2,276 1,191 Sims Township 302 13.26889279
Baraga 1,316 544 L’anse Township 700 53.19148936
Barry 10,449 5,132 Thornapple Township 1295 12.39353048
Bay 20,852 11,618 Bay City City 5627 26.98542106
Benzie 4,595 2,181 Almira Township 893 19.43416757
Berrien 26,752 12,526 Lincoln Charter Township 3343 12.49626196
Branch 5,510 2,740 Coldwater City 1700 30.85299456
Calhoun 18,526 9,630 Battle Creek City 6504 35.1074166
Cass 6,818 2,641 Ontwa Township 1014 14.8723966
Charlevoix 6,425 3,206 Boyne City City 848 13.19844358
Cheboygan 5,211 2,551 Tuscarora Township 817 15.67837267
Chippewa 4,871 2,374 Sault Ste. Marie City 1888 38.76000821
Clare 4,803 2,562 Surrey Township 627 13.05434104
Clinton 17,144 8,401 Dewitt Township 3787 22.08936071
Crawford 2,290 1,179 Grayling Charter Township 1140 49.78165939
Delta 5,999 3,267 Escanaba City 2024 33.73895649
Dickinson 4,371 2,446 Breitung Township 1202 27.49942805
Eaton 23,787 12,631 Delta Charter Township 10357 43.5405894
Emmet 8,977 4,760 Bear Creek Township 1942 21.63306227
Genessee 76,244 34,771 Flint City 11484 15.06216883
Gladwin 4,182 2,052 Tobacco Township 596 14.25155428
Gogebic 2,363 1,378 Ironwood City 726 30.72365637
Grand Traverse 24,071 11,075 Garfield Township 4693 19.49648955
Gratiot 4,721 2,114 Alma City 991 20.9913154
Hillsdale 5,812 2,681 Somerset Township 993 17.08534067
Houghton 5,191 2,712 Calumet Township 891 17.16432287
Huron 4,684 2,308 Caseville Township 546 11.65670367
Ingham 62,512 31,885 Lansing City 21961 35.13085488
Ionia 8,241 3,390 Boston Township 1052 12.76544109
Iosco 5,306 2,838 Oscoda Township 1465 27.61025254
Iron 1,625 736 Crystal Falls Township 351 21.6
Isabella 8,255 4,100 Mount Pleasant City 2414 29.2428831
Jackson 24,613 11,814 Jackson City 3113 12.64778775
Kalamazoo 56,850 28,090 Portage City 13082 23.0114336
Kalkaska 2,728 1,307 Kalkaska Township 621 22.76392962
Kent 123,046 57,898 Grand Rapids City 34286 27.86437592
Keweenaw 510 287 Allouez Township 295 57.84313725
Lake 1,706 951 Elk Township 298 17.46776084
Lapeer 15,914 7,467 Mayfield Township 1569 9.859243433
Leelenau 7,518 3,842 Elmwood Township 1620 21.54828412
Lenawee 15,666 7,417 Adrian City 2370 15.12830333
Livingston 44,817 21,265 Genoa Township 5693 12.70276904
Lake 741 443 McMillan Township 348 46.96356275
Mackinac 1,919 861 Clark Township 397 20.68785826
Macomb 178,989 82,180 Sterling Heights City 24651 13.77235473
Manistee 5,677 3,127 Manistee City 1493 26.29910164
Marquette 13,390 6,775 Marquette City 4265 31.85212845
Mason 4,926 2,507 Ludington City 1401 28.4409257
Mecosta 6,989 4,041 Morton Township 1439 20.58949778
Menominee 4,463 2,390 Menominee City 1816 40.69011875
Midland 14,744 7,114 Midland City 8496 57.62344004
Missaukee 2,042 1,163 Lake Township 536 26.24877571
Monroe 27,387 14,630 Bedford Township 6149 22.45225837
Montcalm 8,648 4,282 Greenville City 1215 14.04949121
Montmorency 1,597 846 Albert Township 581 36.38071384
Muskegon 30,463 15,043 Norton Shores City 6123 20.09979319
Newaygo 6,425 3,226 Fremont City 792 12.32684825
Oakland 321,097 122,786 Farmington Hills City 22966 7.15235583
Oceana 3,916 2,015 Pentwater Township 565 14.42798774
Ogemaw 3,562 2,181 Mills Township 557 15.63728243
Ontonagon 1,209 666 Ontonagon Township 637 52.68817204
Oscela 2,873 1,579 Reed City City 286 9.954751131
Oscoda 1,566 862 Big Creek Township 528 33.7164751
Otsego 4,367 2,400 Bagley Township 1120 25.64689718
Ottawa 59,924 28,015 Georgetown Township 11828 19.73833522
Presque Isle 2,627 1,299 Presque Isle Township 570 21.69775409
Roscommon 5,569 3,343 Denton Township 1444 25.92925121
Saginaw 32,061 17,527 Saginaw Township 8541 26.6398428
Sanilac 6,620 3,415 Lexington Township 847 12.79456193
Schoolcraft 1,239 632 Manistique City 319 25.74656981
Shiawassee 11,467 5,413 Owosso City 1990 17.35414668
St. Clair 29,486 15,118 Port Hurton City 4107 13.9286441
St. Joseph 8,136 4,510 Sturgis City 949 11.66420846
Tuscola 7,855 4,298 Millington Township 679 8.644175684
Van Buren 11,784 5,272 Antwerp Township 2215 18.79667346
Washtenaw 97,660 37,219 Ann Arbor City 33171 33.96579971
Wayne 331,705 144,449 Detroit City 99104 29.87714988
Wexford 4,237 2,221 Cadillac City 1320 31.15411848
