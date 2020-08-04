Michigan Sees Massive Uptick in Absentee Ballot Requests

As voters here in Michigan are getting ready to head to the polls—Michigan is seeing a massive uptick in absentee ballots this year compared to the last primary election in 2016.

Much of that is because of the state’s continued battle with COVID-19 and the effort to make it easier to vote by mail.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, every single county in the state saw an increase in absentee voting this year. In total, Michigan had more than 1.9 million requests this year.

Let’s break down how big that jump was on the local level.

In our viewing area, these three counties had the highest number of absentee ballot requests in 2020:

Grand Traverse County with 24,071

Midland County with 14,744

And Montcalm County with 8,648

Compare that to 2016’s primary election:

Grand Traverse County had 4,693 requests in 2016

Midland County had 8,496 requests in 2016

Montcalm County had 1,215 requests in 2016

Alpena Township’s absentee requests this year had the largest change in any municipality in our viewing area. The township requested 2,064 absentee ballots compared to only 179 in 2016.

That’s a whopping 1,053% increase.

You can see the breakdown for every county below.