Michigan Remembers Longest-Serving Governor, William Milliken

Michigan’s longest-serving governor will be honored with a memorial service in Interlochen this Thursday.

In October, Gov. William Milliken died at the age of 97 in his birthplace of Traverse City.

He served as governor from 1969 to 1983.

We will bring you coverage of this Thursday’s events at Interlochen’s Kresge auditorium.

Doors open at noon and you can watch the service in full starting at 2 p.m. on our sister station, Local 32.

It will also stream on 9&10 News Plus with the free SBTV app, our Facebook page, and our website’s Watch Now page.