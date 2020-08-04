Michigan Primary Election: Nearly 1.5 Million Absentee Ballots Returned

Tuesday’s election has it all for many communities: sheriff candidates, decisions on who will represent the Democrats and Republicans in November when it comes to congressional races, and schools asking voters to pass bonds and millages to help them battle the economic side of the crisis.

Polls across the state are open until 8 p.m.

More than 2 million voters in the state have been sent an absentee ballot.

The secretary of state says that has made lines at polling places very short.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot in a slew of local races.

In Emmet County, items on the ballot include county prosecutor, county clerk, and state representative.

As of Tuesday morning, the department of state says nearly 1.5 million people have voted absentee.

Because of that, wait times at many polling places have been minimal.

They say there are also still about 600,000 absentee ballots that need to be turned in.

With the higher absentee numbers, polls are not overly crowded, but there have been a few polling locations late to open across the state because of lack of workers.

The state warns results could be delayed Tuesday night.

Absentee ballots could not be counted before Tuesday, and can still be dropped off to your local clerk’s office today by 8 p.m. to be counted.