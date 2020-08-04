Lawyer Files Motion to Dismiss Charges Against Rep. Larry Inman

The lawyer for Representative Larry Inman has filed a motion to dismiss the final two counts in the federal case against the Traverse City area lawmaker.

Inman faced charges of attempted bribery, extortion and lying to the FBI following text message exchanges with a carpenters union in the summer of 2018.

Last December, a jury found him not guilty of lying to the FBI and could not come to a decision on the other two counts.

Federal prosecutors have wanted to retry the case but Inman’s lawyer, Chris Cooke, expresses the same worries the judge has that prosecutors will not be able to prove him guilty after not being able to the first time.

Prosecutors have until August 21 to establish their argument for a retrial.