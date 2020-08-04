Former MSU Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to Jail for Lying to Police During Nassar Investigation

A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach is heading to jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Back in February, a jury found Kathie Klages guilty for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016.

That’s when survivors started to come forward publicly.

Klages was just sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

She is the second person, other than Nassar, to be convicted of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar will spend 40 to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse to hundreds of athletes.