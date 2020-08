There’s a leadership change at the top of Ford Motors.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring, and Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley is taking over starting October 1.

It comes as the automaker is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan.

The plan includes making new vehicles to replace an aging model lineup.

Farley led the company’s global markets and product development that included revamping the F-150 pickup, and resurrecting the Bronco.