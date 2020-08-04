Credit Union Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Donate Car

A northern Michigan nonprofit known for helping with housing – will be able to help someone with transportation needs, too.

Habitat for Humanity in the Grand Traverse Region is taking nominations for a person or a family in need, to take ownership of a 2014 Subaru Outback. The car is donated by Team One Credit Union, because it’s being retired as a company car. Now, nominations are open for those in need in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, or Kalkaska counties.

Team One Credit Union’s Jim Massaroni says, “Reliable transportation is a major hurdle to getting and keeping employment. We want to use this donation to help an individual or family improve their future.”

Habit for Humanity Resource Development Manager Sue Cronover agrees. “Our mission is to provide safe, affordable housing in our community, and also priority home repairs. But it relates to the car giveaway because it’s helping a family or person in need with a hand up and not a hand out.” Both organizations say reliable transportation can mean keeping a reliable job, which means keeping a home.

Nominations will be accepted through August 28th – you can nominate someone by clicking here.