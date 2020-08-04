Cadillac Fire Dept. Takes 2020 ‘Fill the Boot’ Campaign Virtual

The Cadillac Fire Department is taking a well-known yearly fundraiser virtual this year.

This is the time of year you’d normally see members of the fire department around town working to fill boots with donations.

It’s part of their ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign that raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

But with COVID-19 precautions in place, the fire department moved things online.

“We’ve got these extra challenges so if we can come together, and I know things are tough for everyone, we just try to do our part to make it better for these families and continue to support something we’ve felt very strongly about for many decades,” said Lt. Mike Fisk.

