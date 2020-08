The company that owns and runs the Midland-area dams that failed this spring filed for bankruptcy.

Boyce Hydro made the move last Friday.

Rains in mid-May led to the overflow of several dams, causing devastating damage and flooding in Midland and Gladwin Counties.

People there are still picking up the pieces from millions of dollars in damage.

Michigan joined property owners in filing lawsuits against Boyce Hydro for their alleged failure in maintaining the dams.