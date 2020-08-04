Benzie Co. to Vote on Millages for Senior Services, Jail

Across the state, people are voting in the August 4 primary.

Along with statewide issues, Benzie County asked residents to vote on a few local millages.

Benzie Senior Resources

Benzie Senior Resources asked for a renewal of their 2017 millage, and to extend it for another five years.

The millage would bring over $1 million to the agency to support over 27 programs for seniors in the area.

Since 2017, the organization has seen the need double for programs like home delivered meals and in home services.

“Now more than anything it’s even become more needed because as they self isolate, they have that service they need to stay independent,” said Benzie Senior Resources Executive Director Douglas Durand.

Durand says the community has been supportive of the millage in the past, and they hope to continue their services as they have done the past 45 years.

Benzie County Jail

Benzie County is looking to renew the jail millage that was approved by voters in 2009 and 2015.

The proposed millage is also a restoration due to the Headlee rollback amendment. They are asking for a total of 0.9 mills for three years.

This millage provides things like food and health care for inmates, as well as measures to keep people out of jail like higher education classes and drug treatment.

“It does help pay for things that are needed but it also helps pay for the day-to-day operations,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. “It’s part of our operating budget, actually. Without it I don’t know what we’d do.”

The sheriff says the millage also helps keep the jail local so families don’t have to travel far to visit loved ones.